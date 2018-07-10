Chill Out At LUSTRE Rooftop Bar This Summer

by

LUSTRE Rooftop Bar continues its “100 Days of Summer” weekly event series this month, complete with daily pool parties, live music and food and drink specials that will continue through Labor Day.

Perched on the third-floor pool deck of Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix, LUSTRE is an oasis in the heart of Downtown Phoenix with cabanas that offer sweeping views of the city skyline, craft cocktails, and seasonal menu items perfect for enjoying poolside.

Named one of the best hotel rooftop bars by USA Today and Travel + Leisure, LUSTRE is also ushering in a new menu that features light and refreshing seasonal cocktails and bites. Some standouts include the Papa Pina ($12) with Hornitos Cristaliano Tequila, carmalized pineapple, lime and agave; Van Zandt Mule ($12) with Tito’s Handmade Vodka, prickly pear puree, lime, simple syrup and Goslings ginger beer; Blood-Red Sol ($12) with Hornitos Cristaliano Tequila, solerno, blood orange, lime and agave; Ancho Skirt Steak Nachos ($15) with cheddar, pepper jack, queso, jalapenos, boracho bean, corn, tomoatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa and guacamole; and Honey Siracha Mini Bone-in Pork Shanks ($14).

The following events run through Labor Day as part of the “100 Days of Summer” series:

Mondays

Hospitality Industry Mondays with Don Q Rum

Available from 11am until 6pm with proof-of-employment.

A live DJ will entertain guests from 2pm until 6pm.

Specials include half-off Pina Coladas, couch and cabana rentals and bottle service with Don Q Rum.

Tuesdays

Tiki Tuesdays with Flor de Cana and Sailor Jerrys Spiced Rum

Available from 11am until 6pm.

A steel-drum band or live DJ will be playing each week.

Food and cocktail specials include $12 batched Zombies, $10 batched Mai Tais, $9 King Kongs and half-off pork and pineapple flatbreads or sliders.

Wednesdays

Spritz-stravaganza with Aperol

Available from 11am until 6pm.

Specials include half-off Aperol Spitzers and cabana spritz kits.

Thursdays

Thirsty Thursdays with Local Beer Partners

Available from 3pm until close.

Beer samplings, tastings and giveaways will be held from 5pm until 8pm.

Weekly partners include O.H.S.O Brewery and Distillery, San Tan Brewing Co., Barrio Brewing Co., Four Peaks Brewing Co., Huss Brewing Co., and Clown Shoes.

Specials include half-off local draft beer of the week.

Fridays

Freakin’ Weekend Pool Party with Malibu Rum

Pool opens at 11am. The party goes from 12pm until 6pm.

Specials include half-off Malibu well drinks and $8 Pina Coladas.

Guests will enjoy giant pool inflatables and complimentary gifts.

Saturdays

Rise ‘n’ Grind Pool Party with Effen Vodka

Pool opens at 11am. The party goes from 11am until 1pm.

Specials include hosted cabanas by Effen Vodka with two bottles of Effen Vodka, half-off Cool as a Cucumber cocktails and $5 Effen Vodka Bloody Mary’s.

Sundays

Sunday Funday with Tito’s Vodka

Pool opens at 11am. The party goes from 11am until 1pm.

Specials include half-off Van Zandt Mules.

Guests will enjoy complimentary gifts and giveaways.

For those looking to extend their summer fun, Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix is offering the “Fast Forward to Summer” package that runs through Labor Day. The package includes the best flexible rate and a $25 daily dining credit at Blue Hound Kitchen & Cocktails and LUSTRE Rooftop Bar.

To book a cabana at LUSTRE Rooftop Bar, call 480.478.1716 or send an email to kendall.hain@bluehoundkitchen.com. To book a stay, visit http://www.hotelpalomar-phoenix.com or call 602.253.6633.

