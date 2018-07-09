Caribou Coffeehouses Open Inside Phoenix Area Einstein’s

by

Einstein Bros. Bagels, the largest bagel retail company with more than 700 locations, announced that it will open Caribou Coffeehouses inside all Phoenix area stores beginning June 26.

In celebration of the marriage of these two iconic brands, now through July 20, guests can enjoy $2 mochas and lattes in celebration of the new coffee offerings at their local Einstein Bros. Bagels locations.

“Good coffee is important to our guests. The introduction of the Caribou Coffee brand into Einstein Bros. Bagels is just another way for us to bring quality menu items to them,” said Leigh Anne Snider, president, Einstein Bros. Bagels. “Now you don’t have to choose between a great coffee experience and a great breakfast sandwich, you can have both.”

“Coffee lovers in Phoenix rejoice…now you can enjoy premium coffee with premium bagels,” said John Butcher, president, Caribou Coffee. “The Caribou Coffee brand was built on customer loyalty and now, more than 25 years later, we are thrilled to be opening stores inside Einstein Bros. Bagels for the ultimate guest experience.”

Einstein Bros. Bagels and Caribou Coffee share a commitment to serving guests the top one percent of the world’s best beans. Caribou Coffee sources 100 percent Rainforest Alliance certified beans and craft roasts them in small batches. Throughout the remainder of 2018, Caribou Coffee (www.cariboucoffee.com) will continue to expand its presence across all Einstein Bros. Bagels (www.einsteinbros.com) stores nationally.

