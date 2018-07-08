Watch Out: I’m On Weight Watchers — 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander 2.4 Sel S-AWC

by

– By Melanie Droz Shawcroft

Well, I am officially a member of Weight Watchers. After years of looking for the right program, I think I have finally found it. I have kicked off my journey in an eight-way power adjustable leather, heated driver’s seat behind the convenient steering wheel with controls of the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander, which has encouraged me to get active and enjoy the ride — the car and my life.

I am hoping once I am successful on Weight Watchers, I won’t need the extra room; however, with the third-row seating and an easy fold-down second and third row, the Outlander offers a ton of space for family and friends or healthy groceries, gym equipment, workout gear… The power remote liftgate and cargo light make it easy to throw my stuff in the back after a late-night workout.

Although working out is key to staying healthy, Weight Watchers is all about tracking every crumb you eat. I can track my food and exercise easily with the 7” touchscreen display which can allow me to simply and safely access my Weight Watchers app. The navigation can also help me find the nearest Weight Watchers location for my weekly meeting and weigh-in. I can also access Bluetooth, Sirius XM, and so much more.

The safety of the Outlander is working overtime to keep my new slim figure protected. Winning the 2018 Top Safety Pick Award, the Outlander comes equipped with Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Change Assist. Hill Start Assist, Anti-lock Braking System and Brake Assist are additional safety features that allow the Outlander to basically drive itself. If only it could do my workouts!

I am definitely inspired to keep working hard so I can look as good as the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander. The power glass sunroof with sunshade and tilt features, the 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels and chrome accents are just a few of the Outlanders slick features. It isn’t all looks either – the 2.4L MIVEC 16-valve engine with electric power steering gets an average of 26 miles per gallon. I am encouraged my journey will also end with such impressive stats.

The 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty is similar to the assurance that Weight Watchers provides – it is a simple and flexible way of living – very good pairing. With an MSRP of $27,995 (my model $32,260), the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander sounds like the right SUV for someone who is ready to live their life and enjoy the ride.

Advertisements