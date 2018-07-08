The Beauty In A Smile

by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. –

She sat there. He was sitting across, mindlessly watching the world go by. He glanced at her, a twinkle in her eye caught his.

She smiled. He smiled…and a new relationship blossomed.

Sounds like the beginning of a romance novel. Right? Maybe it’s the way human interactions begin.

Does everyone have to be “top of the hill?” Does every person have to be superior to every other one? Does equality only count versus others?

Maybe, we are all human, all created in the image of the same Creator, all defined by HOW we act, not what we look like, or how we speak, or not.

Our humanity extends into the ken of each of us. Caring about others, animals, the planet shows HOW we interpret the relationships we desire with this world.

Were every person given the time to share what’s inside, maybe the killings we see all too often would slow or stop. Were each of us to be able to find someone to “open up to,” maybe anger and hostility, road rage and fighting might be lessened, or avoided.

We need to recognize the beauty in everyone else. We need to be needed. We need to be equals among our friends and associates. No need to be better, or stronger or taller…just equal.

Some of us are born differently-abled. Some develop in unique ways. Some operate in special realms nobody can see. But, all are equals.

Relationships grow from a variety of starting points. A touch. A glance. A smile. A song. The sound of a polite comment. So many opportunities to establish our humanity and to motivate our better selves.

What’s the reality inside each of us? What can we unpeel just by listening? What is the special nature of that person, over there? And how can we better relate?

Yes, she was just sitting there. He was just glancing by. Then they became partners in a new relationship, a very special human adventure that just “happened” …. because of a smile.

Share a smile; I’ll smile back.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his more than three decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. He regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

