Take An Art Walk This Summer!

Valley studios and galleries open their doors

The Scottsdale Gallery Association (SGA) announced that the Summer Spectacular Art Walk, presented by Museum Square, will take place along Main Street from Scottsdale Road to Goldwater Boulevard and north of Indian School on Marshall Way to 5th Avenue.

The event will be held Thursday, July 12, from 6:30–9pm, and art enthusiasts will be “transported to the tropics” of the Caribbean, while enjoying sidewalk misting (provided by Arizona Mist Systems), Hawaiian Shaved Ice with “adult” flavors, island music and balloon artist Joy Young who will be making inflatable art for the young and the young at heart. Participating galleries will feature exhibits by national and international artists and serve cold refreshments including fruit- and cucumber-infused ice water, flavored teas and wine.

Holly Bohling, who serves on the board of the Scottsdale Gallery Association and as gallery manager and co-founder of one of the participating galleries, Amery Bohling Fine Art, says, “Our art walks have become world renowned as one of the few places where visitors can easily park, take a leisurely stroll and see a great variety of museum-caliber art from all genres.”

Galleries represent a wide array of art mediums including paintings from traditional landscape and portrait to contemporary works, sculptures, photography and one-of-a-kind jewelry. Visitors may even have an opportunity to meet a master artist and talk with them about their creative expressions. And when they are ready to stop for dinner or a drink, we have lovely places to dine in the midst of all the beautiful artistry.”

More than 39 Downtown Scottsdale galleries are represented in the Scottsdale Gallery Association as members and participate in the SGA’s weekly art walks and special events. For more, visit www.scottsdalegalleries.com.

Those who find themselves in Downtown Phoenix on any given first and third Friday, can explore the culture and spirit of the area while mingling with other residents and visitors during the free Artlink First Fridays Art Walk from 6–10pm. And if you miss First Friday fun, catch up at the Third Friday event. Explore the gallery map and find transportation information at http://www.artlinkphx.org/first-fridays.

Or, take a behind-the-scenes look at the artist’s creative process during the Artlink summer series: Artist Studio Tours. The July guided tour takes place Saturday, July 14, from 1–3pm, and begins at Grand Arthaus with artist Robert Gentile, and then takes participants to ABCreativeArt Studio, Amanda Adkins Studio and Fushicho Daiko Dojo/Phoenix Taiko Drumming Studio. Register for the summer series, or find additional information about all Artlink events, online at www.artlinkphx.org.

