Hidden in the Hills Announces 2018 Dates — Cover Artist

They’re nestled in the hills of the North Valley, some off the beaten path, but many of them have received national acclaim for their original works of art. And, lucky for art collectors and those seeking original holiday gifts, 42 of them will open their art studios during the last two weekends of November and invite guest artists to join them during the 22nd Annual Hidden in the Hills Artist Studio Tour and Sale.

A signature event of the nonprofit Sonoran Arts League, Hidden in the Hills (HITH) is Arizona’s largest and longest-running artist studio tour. This year’s event features 169 artists at 42 studio locations throughout the scenic Desert Foothills communities of Cave Creek, Carefree and North Scottsdale.

The free, self-guided studio tour offers art enthusiasts a rare chance to observe artists at work in their private studios, which are open to the public from 10am–5pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday, November 16–18 and November 23–25. Each studio also has one or more guest artists who will demonstrate how they create their art while displaying and selling their work.

A staple of the Hidden in the Hills event has been the four-color, glossy artist directory, which includes a comprehensive listing of participating artists with an image of their art, a large, easy-to-read map of the studios, and visual highlights from participating artists and community art partners.

In May, participating artists were invited to submit original pieces for consideration of the artist directory cover during a selection process. More than 120 pieces of art were submitted, and the committee chose a striking landscape painting, “Sedona Snow,” by Fountain Hills pastel artist Michael McKee to be the featured artwork on the directory cover.

“There were many strong entries this year, but Michael’s painting took our breath away,” said HITH marketing chair Carole Perry, a glass artist who has opened her studio to patrons for all 22 years of the tour. “His use of color is both calming and powerful. Whether he’s painting a jagged desert hill, a sunset, or an abstract expressionist piece, his work stirs emotions and has a lasting effect on many people.”

Art enthusiasts can find details about participating artists, custom-build their own map or download a map at www.hiddeninthehills.org. In addition, the Sonoran Arts League’s Center for the Arts will serve as the information headquarters and Youth Art Studio No. 1 for the popular art tour. Visitors can pick up artist directories, maps and inquire about other tour details prior to and during the tour. Youth artists will also showcase, demonstrate and sell their artwork at the League’s Center for the Arts. The League office is located at 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Suite 144, at Stagecoach Village in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.575.6624.

