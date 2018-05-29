Bites & Brews For Brooke — Community Event To Support Cave Creek Family

by

Brooke Dallas (Butler), owner of Big Earl’s Greasy Eats in Cave Creek, is an Arizona native — born and raised in Cave Creek where she still lives today. After five years of pouring her heart and soul into her job at Big Earl’s Greasy Eats, she finally saved enough to purchase Big Earls and become the proud new owner in January 2017.

On April 1 of this year, Brooke was rushed to the hospital as her airway began closing on her. She was gasping for her life and doctors had to perform an emergency tracheotomy on this otherwise healthy and vibrant young lady. She is almost eight months pregnant and remains a resilient warrior as she is now on bed rest until her daughter, Navy, is born. Brooke’s admirable high spirit and go-with-the-flow attitude through this challenging event remain unwavering. The next few months will be difficult for Brooke and her husband, Collin, as they focus on her breathing and the health of their unborn daughter. She is restricted from working as she stays in bed with a breathing humidifier to focus on her healing and the health of her baby. She will be getting surgery seven months following birth to remove the trach and expand her airway so she can breathe on her own.

Brooke has always had a passion for people, service and community. She loves her hometown of Cave Creek, its residents and visitors. Her family, friends, pets and community make up her entire world. Energetic, charismatic, loyal, hilarious, generous and selfless are just a few words to describe Brooke’s beautiful soul.

The community is coming together to raise funds for the Dallas family Sunday, June 3, 2–5pm, at Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 East Cave Creek Road. The event will include a live DJ, community sponsored silent auction, barbecue luncheon and “candy bar.” Tickets are $40 and are available online www.shinevibephx.com/events or at the door. All profits from this event will directly benefit the Dallas family.

