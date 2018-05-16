North Valley Arts Academies To Host PHX Fine Arts Fest May 18

by

The North Valley Arts Academies (NVAA) will host a PHX Fine Arts Fest Friday, May 18, from 4–8pm at Shadow Mountain High School. The festival is planned and led by student artists from the three NVAA schools — Desert Cove Elementary School, Shea Middle School and Shadow Mountain High School — and includes artwork and performances from both NVAA and non-NVAA students. This free event is open to the public and will include art, performances and hands-on family-friendly art activities for all ages.

Activities will include:

Three art galleries, which will feature 100 pieces of art, including photography, 2D and 3D.

Four hours of student performances, including vocal, instrumental, dance, theater, film and interdisciplinary. Performances include solo, duo, small group and large group

combinations. Performances will take place at various locations throughout the campus.

A variety of student-run workshops on topics such as music technology, visual arts, theater, dance and performance.

Family-friendly activity center with booths and hands-on projects, including face painting, arts and crafts, club and student group booths.

Food trucks will be onsite, including Aioli Food Truck, Modern Tortilla, Frosted Frenzy Cupcakes and Kona Ice.

The PHX Fine Arts Fest is partially funded by the Youth Engagement Project Grant, which was awarded by the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.

Shadow Mountain High School, part of the Paradise Valley Unified School District, is located at 2902 East Shea Boulevard in North Phoenix. For additional information or to RSVP for this free event, visit the event website: phxfineartsfest.wixsite.com/mysite.

Advertisements