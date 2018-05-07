Sanctuary Spa Remodel Offers Revitalized Space For Summer Rejuvenation

by

Women’s Quiet Room

Just in time to welcome summer travelers and stay-cation locals, Sanctuary Spa at Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa has completed a top-to-bottom refurbishment and expansion that has introduced a fresh new look throughout and a brand-new feature, the Women’s Quiet Room. An intimate retreat, the celebrated spa features separate women’s and men’s spas, with a total of 12 indoor and outdoor treatment rooms and a private, stone-walled outdoor treatment room called Sanctum.

Sanctuary Spa’s inspired redesign is the work of interior designer Lynne Beyer, whose ongoing relationship with the resort has spanned the design of jade bar and Table XII private dining room; the expansion of Sanctuary’s signature restaurant, elements; and last year’s Spa Casita and Suites remodel. Mark Philp of Allen + Philps Architects is the project architect.

The Women’s Spa has been expanded from 12,000 to 13,200 square feet. New features include a Women’s Quiet Room and steam room that’s twice the size of the original and capitalizes on natural light. The transition from the foyer to the locker room has been reconfigured for privacy, and seating in the lounge has been expanded.

Women’s Quiet Room: This windowless, cocoon-like room offers spa-goers a tranquil alternative to the more social environment of the women’s lounge. Its design, too, is a departure from the rest of the spa — intimate and insular with an emphasis on curves. Sculpted ovals suspended from the 11-foot ceiling cradle a one-of-a-kind, eight-foot-long light fixture crafted of paper and wood by artist William Leslie and titled “Wave after Wave.” Sheer, off-white luminescent panels create privacy between the 12 chaise lounges, each of which is covered in a subtle neutral tone and complemented by a small side table — perfect for a cup of tea retrieved from the stone-topped cabinet that serves as a refreshment station. Lights are all dimmable. Walls are softly draped and accented with cool-toned artwork. And underfoot is a scallop-patterned carpet tile with a sculpted feel in a dark neutral that evokes the color of wet sand.

Foyer: A new color scheme of warm, deep browns and natural tones greets women as they enter the spa. Where once the view to the locker room was open, a dramatic plexiglass-backed screen has been installed to enhance privacy while allowing an interplay of light and shadow to create a sense of mystery. Storage has been expanded with new quarter-sawn oak cabinetry in a warm, medium tone. A base cabinet topped with alpine granite serves as a reception desk. The foyer also features new carpet tile in a pattern that hints at a wood plank deck, as well as new wall covering and lighting.

Women’s Lounge: Seating has been increased in the women’s waiting area by as much as one-third to accommodate up to 20 spa-goers. All furnishings have been custom designed to fit the space and to maximize flexibility. A beverage station topped in alpine granite sits below two lattice screens from the original spa, that have been repurposed to adorn the wall above it. Lit from above, they frame a long LED sconce with a light-diffusing mica valance.

The lounge’s long exterior wall is an expanse of floor-to-ceiling windows and glass bifold doors that maximize natural light. Sheer drapes soften the light and billow when the doors are opened. Along this wall, several floor-to-ceiling stone dividers create smaller spaces for conversation and support curved backless banquettes covered in light, neutral upholstery. An abundance of toss pillows adds pops of color and comfort.

On the opposite wall, a long banquette upholstered in serene blue seats up to six and is punctuated by five small round movable tables. Another intimate seating area is positioned by the windowed wall at the far end of the lounge. There, a glass bi-fold door opens to an outdoor water element.

Women’s Locker: This area continues the new carpet tile pattern from the foyer. Ottomans have been re-covered in a dark blue and LED lighting has been added above the original lockers. The previous cement-topped vanity has been replaced with one of engineered quartz stone, and the existing mirror refurbished with new lighting on dimmers.

Women’s Showers: A fourth shower has been added, and large-format white-and-gray rectangular tiles line the floor and shower walls, with the same tile in round mosaic form on the back wall of each shower for contrast. The wall opposite the shower bank is now clad in dramatic black-and-white marble tile. Leading into the lavatory, a recessed niche with a stone Buddha illuminated against dark tile creates a focal point. The lavatory sink has a new engineered quartz stone countertop, new lighting and faucets, with shallow niches in the side wall to neatly display amenities, keeping them off the countertop and bringing them up to eye level.

Women’s Jacuzzi: This area now features the same white-and-gray porcelain tile as the shower area. A new, built-in upholstered corner seat is covered in solution-dyed acrylic fabric in a light neutral, accented with black and white geometric throw pillows.

The Men’s Spa keeps its original footprint with all new finishes and furnishings. The one architectural change to this side of the spa was to open up the vestibule leading to the foyer.

Men’s Foyer: Entering the foyer, guests check in at a desk topped in leather. To the right is a marble-top game table seating four in comfortable club chairs — ideal for a casual breakfast or game of cards with friends. Natural light illuminates this cozy, multipurpose area through a floor-to-ceiling window. On one wall, a backlit lattice screen adds visual interest. The textured wall covering, carpet tile, and furnishings in this area are all new and feature a warm, neutral palette.

Men’s Lounge: To the left of the vestibule is the Men’s Lounge, which features an all-new color scheme of grays and tans, new furnishings, wall covering and artwork. The original layout has been altered, moving the large flat-screen TV to the opposite wall and adding a substantial cabinet that serves as a beverage station, with room to display magazines and newspapers alongside refreshing drinks for a more residential ambience. Four large leather upholstered chairs — very tailored and masculine in feel — are arranged in pairs with accent pillows in pops of blue and gold around a simple, Parsons-style coffee table. On the walls are framed black-and-white abstracts and architectural etchings.

Men’s Locker: Moving into the locker area, the addition of a large round mirror creates a bold focal point above a shelf of engineered quartz stone. The original lockers have been outfitted with digital locks. The wet area of the locker room has large-format porcelain tile in two color schemes — one light gray, the other dark charcoal — on the floor and wall. A new vanity of engineered quartz stone is topped with a new mirror with mounted sconces for enhanced lighting. Recessed niches on either side of the vanity move amenities off the counter and up to eye level. Like the women’s showers, mosaic stone tile adorns the back wall of each shower while side walls are large-format rectangular tile.

Men’s Jacuzzi: A new tile surround continues the same large-format porcelain tile of the locker room wet area and complements the Jacuzzi’s original underwater tile. Two upholstered cube-shaped benches are topped with accent pillows for comfortable seating.

Men’s Waiting Area: This tranquil area features three new ergonomic chaises with light neutral leather-like covers that contrast with the charcoal textured carpet tile. A deep navy wall complements the room’s original stonework, and four framed etchings are illuminated for dramatic effect.

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Resort & Spa is located at 5700 East McDonald Drive in Paradise Valley. Learn about Sanctuary at www.sanctuaryaz.com. For reservations, call 480.948.2100.

