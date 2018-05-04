Scottsdale Mayor Lane Writes… MAY 2018

by

Texting 9-1-1 In Scottsdale

Texting in an emergency is now an option in Scottsdale and across Maricopa County. Calling is still the best option when possible since voice calls allow the dispatcher to receive information quicker from the caller. Now, the texting option may provide ease for the deaf or hearing impaired, those with a speech impairment, victims who are concerned about being heard by an assailant or victims of domestic violence.

The dispatchers will have many questions that will help them to send the right emergency responders to you, similar as with a voice call. Providing a location of the emergency is still required so be prepared to answer with as much information as possible so that help can be sent right away.

This special technology was purchased by the Maricopa Association of Governments back in August of 2017. It has been installed and agencies have been trained with the service officially launching April 2, 2018. Remember: call if you can, text if you can’t.

To learn more about the City of Scottsdale, call 480.312.3111 or visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov.

Advertisements