Local High School String Quartet To Join Touring “Beatles vs. Stones” Show On Stage

by

Chaparral High School String Quartet, L-R: Hailey Heinzen, Sailor Uquijo, Elena Ausloos and Ann Chang Abbey Road: Nathaniel Bott (“John”), Axel Clarke (“Ringo”), Chris Paul Overall (“Paul”) and Jesse Wilder (“George”) Satisfaction: Chris Legrand (“Mick”) and Trey Garrity (“Keith Richards”)

When the touring show Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Virginia G. Piper Theater May 10, Scottsdale’s Chaparral High School String Quartet will join the professional musicians on stage to add some orchestral texture to the evening.

The show pits Rolling Stones tribute band Satisfaction against rival Brit boys Abbey Road in an all-out musical showdown for rock dominance. The string quartet will perform seven songs with the bands.

The two greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time face off in Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown. Taking the side of the Fab Four is Abbey Road, one of the nation’s top Beatles tribute bands. With brilliant musicianship and authentic costumes and gear, Abbey Road plays beloved songs spanning the Beatles’ career. They engage in a “showdown” of the hits with Stones tribute band Satisfaction — The International Rolling Stones Show, who offer a faithful rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the bad boys of the British Invasion. The production includes multimedia, period costumes and vintage instruments. It has toured for years. The Scottsdale show is part of a 125-city tour of the U.S., Canada and Australia.

The Chaparral High string quartet, consisting of seniors Ann Chang and Hailey Heinzen, junior Sailor Uquijo and sophomore Elena Ausloos, will join the bands for the songs “Eleanor Rigby,” “Yesterday,” “A Day in the Life,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Hey Jude,” “As Tears Go By” and “Ruby Tuesday.”

In addition to performing with the Chaparral High School Orchestra, quartet members belong to prestigious area youth ensembles, including the Mesa Metropolitan Youth Symphony and the Phoenix Youth Symphony.

Heinzen and Chang are the quartet’s biggest Beatles fans.

“The first song my dad taught me on guitar was ‘Blackbird,’ so I am really excited to be able to play some of the Beatles biggest hits,” said Hailey.

Ann also grew up surrounded by Beatles fans and can remember her brother and family playing Beatles songs on their video games. “Twist and Shout,” “Birthday” and “My Guitar Gently Weeps” are just a few of her favorites.

Beatles vs. Stones — A Musical Showdown comes to the Virginia G. Piper Theater May 10 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $35–$55 and may be purchased by phone at 480.499.8587 at the theater box office or online at www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org. The Virginia G. Piper Theater is located at 7380 East Second Street in Scottsdale. The show is appropriate for all ages.

About the Chaparral High School String Quartet: Ann Chang, 17, has been playing violin for 10 years.

“I love playing the violin because day-to-day life is so stressful with all the different things going on, it gives you a place to sit down and look inside yourself and be in touch with your emotions in a creative way.”

She is a member of the Phoenix Youth Symphony and played with the All-State Orchestra for the past four years. Ann is a member of Chaparral High’s National Honors Society, Spanish Honor Society and Tri-M Honors Society.

“Being part of orchestra is so exciting because the energy everyone puts towards the pieces and the collaboration and teamwork between all of us to create this beautiful music is so fulfilling.” Hailey Heinzen, 18, began playing violin at age 12. She also plays guitar, trumpet and mellophone.

Hailey is president of the Robotics Club and plays with Chaparral’s Marching Band.

She plans to attend Arizona State University and major in Astronautics and Aerospace. Sailor Uquijo, 17, has been playing viola for nine years.

She personally enjoys playing violin because, “The sound is better than the other instruments.”

Sailor is a member of the Phoenix Youth Symphony and has competed in Solo and Ensemble festivals.

“I enjoy the orchestra experience because the ability of all of us to come together to produce one sound while being a part of a team.”

Sailor hopes to earn a college degree in Music Performance. Elena Ausloos, 15, began playing cello four years ago.

“I enjoy being in orchestra because you play pieces together and hear it all come together.”

She was a member of the Mesa Metropolitan Youth Orchestra for four years and attends youth orchestra camps at Northern Arizona University.

In addition to orchestra, she enjoys playing tennis and figure skating. Chaparral High School Orchestras have a long history of making great music. They regularly receive Superior Ratings at ABODA Festivals, perform out of state at events such as Music in the Parks, have numerous members accepted into Regional and All-State Festivals, and have been finalists in Solo and Ensemble Festivals. They recently won the Fulton Homes Noon Salute for their version of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” which was aired on Kool FM 94.5 in December 2017. An educator for more than 20 years, Chaparral Orchestra director Shana Roberts graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Bachelor’s in Music Education. She taught in Michigan schools for more than 10 years and acquired her Master’s in Violin Performance from Wayne State University in Detroit. Roberts has been teaching Orchestra in the Scottsdale Unified School District since 2015 at both Cocopah Middle School and Chaparral High School.

Advertisements