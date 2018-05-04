Carefree Mayor Peterson Writes… MAY 2018

by

Carefree ‘Block Party’ Event Proves To Be A Winner!

Literally everyone, including Foothills residents, Carefree businesses and all of the local major not-for-profits, were winners at the first annual “Block Party” celebration Saturday, April 7.

“This event met and even exceeded even our most optimistic goals and has established itself as a cornerstone of Carefree’s event calendar in future years,” said Carefree Councilwoman Cheryl Kroyer.

Residents enjoyed the opportunity to see and socialize with their neighbors, participate in the many activities available and discover new businesses and their owners. The Block Party was an excellent venue to end the winter/spring season on a high note and launch into the summer season. An estimated 2,500 people enjoyed strolling Easy Street and through the Carefree Desert Gardens, conversing with their neighbors and participating in this neighborhood event.

Over 30 Carefree businesses set up informational booths, at no cost, to demo their goods and services and to introduce themselves to local residents who were unfamiliar with them. Many of these businesses reported meeting quite a few new residents and gained new customers.

The major nonprofits in the Foothills, including the Foothills Caring Corps, Desert Foothills YMCA, and the Foothills Food Bank, each created their own selected activity and reported donations for their organizations. The Carefree Water Company raised donations for the Desert Foothills Library for every throw initiated at their dunk tank. The Chamber of Commerce also contributed a professional Korn Hole Tournament company who managed their games.

All were extremely pleased with their participation, and many are already making plans to participate again next year. Many new inquiries to participate in next years’ Block Party were also noted by the Carefree staff.

A special “thank you” is in order for all of the event sponsors and volunteers. Of note, were the particularly generous donations from Bashas’ Grocery, CIVANA Carefree, Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs and 4C Medical, as well as the countless volunteer hours required to make the event a success.

Please accept the Town of Carefree’s sincerest thank you to all who sponsored and donated to help make this event fun and valuable for the community.

Stay healthy and have a wonderful summer.

To learn more about the Town of Carefree, call 480.488.3686 or visit www.carefree.org.

