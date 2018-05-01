Ten Days Of Delicious Culinary Exploration

by

Two times per year, the Arizona Restaurant Association offers Valley chefs the opportunity to showcase their creative culinary chops — and diners to savor their tasty creations — during its annual Spring and Winter Arizona Restaurant Week (ARW) events. The 10-day events offer three-course, prix-fixe menus (for $33 or $44 per person) to diners across the Valley and around the state and are a perfect opportunity to discover a new favorite dining spot or perhaps introduce friends to a tried-and-true eatery.

Participating restaurants are not only known for their exceptional cuisine, they also spare no expense to give diners an extraordinary culinary experience. One of Arizona Restaurant Week’s goals is to position Arizona as one of the top culinary destinations in the nation by increasing awareness of the more than 8,500 dining opportunities available as well as stimulate business and revenue for restaurants throughout the state.

“We are pleased to continue this dining tradition that has grown exponentially since we started 11 years ago,” says Arizona Restaurant Association president and CEO Steve Chucri. “As Arizona’s culinary scene continues to evolve and become recognized on a national level, we could not be more pleased to help showcase these amazing restaurants and give local diners an opportunity to explore new culinary experiences.”

Restaurants participating in the 2018 Spring Arizona Restaurant Week (May 18–27) will appeal to a diverse range of palates, and include Barrio Queen – Scottsdale, Beckett’s Table, Blue Coyote Cantina, Bourbon and Bones, Capital Grille, District American Kitchen and Wine Bar, Famous 48, Fat Ox, Southern Rail, The Clever Koi, The Gladly, Wally’s American Gastropub, ZuZu at Hotel Valley Ho, among many others.

Diners can view a complete list of restaurants participating in Spring Restaurant Week online at www.arizonarestaurantweek.com. Participating restaurant menus will be uploaded beginning May 1 and continually updated. And be sure to save the date for the 2018 Fall Restaurant Week, slated for September 21–30. Bon appétit!

