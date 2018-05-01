Kiwanis Splash Park Is Open For Summer Fun

by

The Town of Carefree opened the Kiwanis Splash Park for its third season April 1. Located in the Carefree Desert Gardens, the Kiwanis Club of Carefree donated the funds so that local families and their children could have a place to escape the heat while enjoying the beautiful surrounding views of Carefree. In keeping with the Carefree Desert Garden theme, the park has an artfully designed scorpion centered within the splash pad named “KIWANI,” which is an exciting one-of-a-kind feature. When guests least expect it, the scorpion sprays its jets, creating a magical, nature-inspired play environment.

Families are encouraged to make a day of it and visit the boutique shops and restaurants in the Carefree downtown area, then are welcome to cool-off in the Kiwanis Splash Park. In addition to the Splash Park, on the west side of the Garden, families can enjoy a covered playground area featuring another one-of-a-kind Gila monster slide just across from the Carefree “Little Free Library.”

The Splash Park is open 9am–7pm and admission is free. The park will remain open through October 15. For more information, visit www.visitcarefree.com.

Advertisements