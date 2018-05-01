Balloon Festival To Celebrate Red, White & Blue

by

The time has come to light up the desert sky at the Cave Creek Balloon Festival. Guests will enjoy great live bands, massive glowing balloons, a firework show and a celebration of a red, white and blue on Memorial Day weekend. The ninth annual event takes place 5:30–10pm Saturday, May 26, at Rancho Mañana Golf Course, and is presented by Tonto Bar and Grill and Aerial Solutions.

New this year, attendees can head straight for tasty eats and enjoy — gone are the days of purchasing food, beverage script tickets and waiting in double long lines. Those who want to see the timeline or surf the food truck menus may hop online and find the information on the event website.

The balloons start to inflate and glow around 7:30pm, but attendees will want to be there way before then to see the Civil Air Patrol color guard presentation, a flyover by Deer Valley Composite Squadron 302, and to hear the national anthem performed by Madison Holmes. Later, The Shari Rowe Band will headline the event from 6:45–8pm and flows right into more live music from The Josh Roy Band. Relax and lay back to cap off the evening with fireworks showering overhead in an explosive array of red, white and blue.

Adults and children alike will love the live music on the Sanderson Ford main stage, especially from the band viewing area, which welcomes low-profile lawn chairs. Please note: lawn chairs must remain in designated area. Also, there’s plenty for the little ones to see and do, including free face painting and free balloon twisting, or guests can choose to let kids burn energy in fun thrilled kids’ zone.

A dults can enjoy great beverages, cocktails and wine, as well as craft beer flowing from the taps of Four Peaks Brewery. Splurge on scrumptious food from local food trucks and vendors including Doughlicious Pizza, Firehouse Kettle Corn and Cotton Candy, Firehouse Shaved Ice, Grilled Addiction, The Buffalo Chip, Wandering Donkey, Wok Sticks, Yellowman Fry Bread and more.

A complete timeline of events, and parking and ticket information is available online at www.cavecreekfestivals.com.

