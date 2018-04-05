Scottsdale Culinary Festival Celebrates Fortieth Anniversary

by

40 local restaurants, 30 craft breweries, 20 bands & more

Hosted by the Scottsdale League for the Arts, this year’s Scottsdale Culinary Festival is expected be the biggest and best yet. Guests at this 40th anniversary celebration will enjoy tasting the culinary creations from 40 local restaurants, live music by 20 bands, a teen cooking challenge, chef demos, family zone, wine garden and the Tito’s Handmade Vodka zone.

Returning this year is the Local Lounge presented by Hensley Beverage Co., showcasing local wineries, spirits and craft beer from around Arizona. Hosted by Four Peaks Brewing Co., the Beer Garden will feature more than 30 breweries and 250 specialty beers from local and national craft breweries, food f rom local restaurants and beer games. Or, take a break from the food and enjoy live entertainment on three stages. For the kiddos, fun abounds in the Family Zone where they will enjoy face painting, bouncy houses, carnival games, a magician, crafts and more.

On Saturday in the Virginia Piper Theatre, take in the preliminary rounds of the second annual Teen Cook Off where local culinary arts students will compete for prizes and bragging rights. Then, return to the festival on Sunday for the final competition round.

This year’s national headliner is Everclear, performing live on Saturday. Eve 6, a 90’s SoCal pop-punk trio, will take the stage to open before Everclear. Other entertainment highlights for Saturday include .

All net proceeds raised will support the nonprofit Scottsdale League for the Arts (www.leagueforthearts.org) in its effort to promote the arts and arts education organizations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Since 2002, the League has contributed more than $4.4 million to numerous organizations such

as Ballet Arizona, Childsplay and Free Arts of Arizona.

The Scottsdale Culinary Festival takes place Saturday, April 14 – Sunday, April 15 at Scottsdale Civic Center Mall, 7380 East Second Street. For a complete list of events and to purchase tickets, visit www.scottsdalefest.org.

