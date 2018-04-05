Mayor Stanton Writes… APRIL 2018

by

Mayor Stanton Writes…

Just recently, I gave my annual State of the City address and provided a report on what we’ve accomplished together over the last six years — as well as the challenges ahead of us.

It’s remarkable to think of the progress we’ve made, especially when it comes to creating good jobs. Phoenix produced the highest wage growth of any region in the country, and small businesses here raised wages more than anywhere else. We have near record low unemployment rates, our city is a top 10 growing economy, and we continue to grow tech jobs at a fast pace.

Phoenix is stronger than ever and, more importantly, the decisions we’ve made have forever changed the course of our future for the better.

What is especially important about our progress is that we’ve done it together. On the City Council, we’ve worked in a bipartisan way to get things done. And we’ve partnered with many in our city — including the business community — to move in the right direction.

Here are just a few accomplishments worth noting:

Phoenix exports are up 20 percent since 2012, compared to just 0.1 percent nationwide. That’s not by accident. Since Day One, we’ve made repairing our relationship with trade partners, especially Mexico, a top priority — and we even established two permanent trade offices in Mexico.

We’ve seen a 48 percent increase in tech jobs — that’s more than 24,000 new jobs. The investments we continue to make to help tech companies grow is paying off.

The more than $30 million Phoenix has invested in bioscience facilities has helped leverage nearly $500 million of investment from our university partners — both on the downtown biomedical campus and the Arizona Biomedical Corridor near Desert Ridge. Not only are these investments creating good jobs, but they are making sure that our residents have access to world-class health care. And our higher education hub downtown has opened a new pipeline of hard-charging innovators who will drive our economy in the decades to come.

Transit continues to help drive people to work and drive our economy. More than $10 billion of investment has been made along the light rail lines since the tracks opened a decade ago. And as a result of the additional investment voters made just a few years ago through Proposition 104, we’ve accelerated the light rail line to Metrocenter by three years and the South Central Light Rail Extension by more than a decade. Connecting the heart of South Phoenix to the rest of the city though light rail will create new economic opportunity and transform our community.

We’ve authored one of the best sustainability comeback stories in the world, and it’s because our city has taken real, measurable steps towards a sustainable future. Our commitment to reach our Zero Waste goal by 2050 is gaining international attention. Last year we were one of only 10 cities to be recognized with the C40 Cities Bloomberg Philanthropies Award for our leadership in sustainability.

There are still challenges ahead of us, but I’m proud of the work we’re doing to make Phoenix better for everyone. Not only have we created a strong economy for today, but we have also built the foundation for a brighter future that we will hand off to our children. Together, we’ve made it so Phoenix isn’t just growing, we’re growing up.

