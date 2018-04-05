Mayor Lane Writes… APRIL 2018

by

Mayor & Council Breakfast for the Arts

The City of Scottsdale prides itself on being a community with a long-standing history and commitment to beauty, arts and culture. In celebration of that, my City Council colleagues and I are pleased to host a breakfast event at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art on Thursday, April 19, from 7:30am to 9am. The event is free and open to the public.

From our early town history with wonderful craftsmen like Lloyd Kiva to the brilliant Cattletrack artists to Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale has a rich arts history. And that culture lives on today in our vibrant downtown with its great walkability — art lovers can cruise the streets of Old Town Scottsdale to view many of the 70 galleries and museums that are showcasing a variety of cultural amenities. At any time, you’ll find the work of over 1,000 artists on display with new exhibitions openings occurring on a regular basis.

Whether you are an art aficionado or someone who wants to come mingle with your community, this breakfast is an opportunity to learn what the Scottsdale arts community has to offer and meet some new neighbors. I hope to see you there!

Space is limited so register today by going to www.scottsdaleaz.gov and search “Arts Breakfast.”

To learn more about the City of Scottsdale, call 480.312.3111 or visit www.scottsdaleaz.gov.

