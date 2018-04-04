Dog-Eared Review: Keys to Success From a Completely Unsuccessful Person

by

By Melanie Tighe –

Usually, self-help books do fairly well in book sales. Today, for example, the number one best-seller on Amazon is Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules for Life. This review is NOT about that book.

Review? No — please allow these words to function more as a warning — A VERY LOUD WARNING.

I’m begging you, do not read Arizona author Joel C. Cunningham’s Keys to Success From a Completely Unsuccessful Person. Do not give it to your sons and daughters. Do not donate it to a local library. I never thought I’d type the following words, but this particular book should be considered nothing more than kindling.

However, if you have already read every other book on the market, and you honestly think one more might be your ticket to amazing success and riches beyond your wildest dreams, I’m begging you, please go back and reread them all again before you stop into a bookstore to request Joel C. Cunningham’s Keys to Success From a Completely Unsuccessful Person.

That being said, Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in Phoenix proudly offers signed copies of Keys to Success From a Completely Unsuccessful Person, and this hilarious book is also available online.

Melanie Tighe, with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in North Phoenix, enjoys reviewing books by local authors. This book and many more by talented Arizona authors are available at Dog-Eared Pages (just south of Bell Road on 32nd Street.)

