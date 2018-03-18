MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert Scheduled For March 31

by

Live American rock ‘n’ roll music from 38 Special, Night Ranger and more, rows of gleaming muscle cars, great food, games and activities are just a few of the elements that make up a perfect Spring Saturday as the MuscleKingz Car Show & Concert Series rolls into the West Valley this month.

38 Special and Night Ranger headline the concert, with Joyous Wolf, Drop Diezel and more rounding out the lineup of live music.

“We are excited to bring this mashup of timeless American muscle cars and American rock music to Phoenix,” said John Oakes 117Live CEO. “We look forward to welcoming Metro Phoenix car enthusiasts and families to enjoy a spectacular day.”

The show takes place at the Goodyear Ballpark, home to the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians spring training program. MuscleKingz will transform the complex from a sports arena fit for baseball to a full functioning festival site.

MuscleKingz has partnered with charities Warrior Built Foundation and We Are Their Future. Warrior Built honors the service and sacrifice of combat veterans and wounded service members who served our country by providing vocational and recreational opportunities. We Are Their Future’s commitment is to ensure the non-profits serving Arizona’s foster children have the necessary funding and supplies to meet the everyday needs of children in foster care.

The family friendly festival will be held Saturday, March 31. Gates open at 1pm. General admission is $25 plus a $4.38 fee. The event is free for children 5 and under, and discounted tickets are available for children 6-12 with paid adult admission. Goodyear Ballpark is located at 1933 South Ballpark Way in Goodyear. For more information, visit www.musclekingz.com.

