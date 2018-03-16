Anthem Lifeguards Receive High Rating From Aquatics Organization

by

The Anthem Community Center’s aquatics staff received an “Elite” rating at the annual Starfish Aquatics Institute (SAI) conference earlier this month. This marks the fifth-straight year that the Community Center lifeguard staff has earned an “Elite” or five-star rating from SAI.

Desi Valdivia, the Community Center’s aquatics and programs manager, accepted the award on behalf of her staff at the SAI conference in Florida.

“It’s a tremendous honor to receive this award,” said Valdivia. “Our aquatics staff trains and works hard to make sure our residents and their guests are safe while they enjoy our pool and water park.”

The summer season is the busiest time of year for the Community Center. The lifeguard staff will enjoy the largest return rate ever, with 55 guards slated to return from last summer. Lifeguard classes for aspiring guards are currently open for enrollment through April 5. New this year is a lifeguard skills preparation class, being offered March 19 and April 7. While the registration deadline for the March 19 class has passed, the deadline for the April 7 class is March 31. The skills class helps registrants prepare to pass the lifeguard class first day pre-course skills test. While completion of the classes doesn’t guarantee employment, it is a great first step.

Information about the aquatics staff and the lifeguard classes are available at www.onlineatanthem.com or by contacting Desi Valdivia at 623.879.3015 or dvaldivia@anthemcouncil.com.

