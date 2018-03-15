You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Celebrate Arizona’s Culinary Scene At Wine & Dine

Celebrate Arizona’s Culinary Scene At Wine & Dine

March 15, 2018 by Leave a Comment

Valley residents are invited to an evening of epicurean delights and fine wines as the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association showcases the world-class culinary scene of Arizona’s resorts and restaurants at its seventh annual Arizona Wine & Dine.

Nearly 20 prominent chefs will present tastings of their signature gourmet cuisine and specialty dishes. A diverse assortment of varietals, craft beer and specialty cocktails will accompany the tastings, along with a silent auction and live music provided by the Valley’s Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s.

Arizona Wine & Dine takes place 6–9pm, Thursday, April 5, at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Purchase tickets online at www.eventinterface.info/az-wine-dine. For additional information, visit www.azwineanddine.com.

PHOTOS: Corporate Photography by Mark Skalny

Advertisements
Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, Food & Wine, GET MORE Tagged With: , , , ,
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: