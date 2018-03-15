Celebrate Arizona’s Culinary Scene At Wine & Dine

by

Valley residents are invited to an evening of epicurean delights and fine wines as the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association showcases the world-class culinary scene of Arizona’s resorts and restaurants at its seventh annual Arizona Wine & Dine.

Nearly 20 prominent chefs will present tastings of their signature gourmet cuisine and specialty dishes. A diverse assortment of varietals, craft beer and specialty cocktails will accompany the tastings, along with a silent auction and live music provided by the Valley’s Nate Nathan and the MacDaddy-O’s.

Arizona Wine & Dine takes place 6–9pm, Thursday, April 5, at Scottsdale Quarter, 15059 North Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale. Purchase tickets online at www.eventinterface.info/az-wine-dine. For additional information, visit www.azwineanddine.com.

PHOTOS: Corporate Photography by Mark Skalny

Advertisements