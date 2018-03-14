Kiwanis Marketplace Supports 2018 Cave Creek Rodeo Days With Donation

by

Mike Poppenwimer, Kiwanis Marketplace of Cave Creek, presented Cave Creek Rodeo Days with a check for $27,500 Saturday, March 3. Accepting the check was (front row) Carol Grencevicz, Queen coordinator; Beth Cornell, president of Cave Creek Rodeo Days; Samantha Erdmann, 2017 Cave Creek Rodeo Queen; Lilly Alseaver, 2018 Cave Creek Rodeo Teen Queen; Trystin Hall, Rodeo Princess; (back row) Ernie Bunch, Mayor of Cave Creek and Sandra Carrier, general manager of Kiwanis Marketplace of Cave Creek.

The money will be put forth for children 10 and younger to attend the Cave Creek Rodeo (held March 23–25) for free and a scholarship for Cave Creek Royalty. The Kiwanis are also the co-sponsor for the Mutton Bustin’ at the Buffalo Chip Saturday, March 17, which is kicks off immediately after the Rodeo Days Parade.

The 2018 Rodeo Days committee says, “Thank you to the Kiwanis Club of Carefree and the Kiwanis Marketplace of Cave Creek!”

For complete details on the 2018 Cave Creek Rodeo Days, visit www.cavecreekrodeo.com. Learn more about the Kiwanis Club of Carefree at www.kiwaniscarefree.org.

