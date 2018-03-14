Boutique Pilates Studio Opens In Scottsdale — Offers Members Specialized Reformer Fusion Workout, Discounted Membership

by

Club Pilates celebrated its grand opening in Scottsdale March 10. Located at 31313 North Scottsdale Road, Suite 100, the new studio offers members full-body workouts that improve posture, balance, flexibility and strength. To celebrate the new opening, Club Pilates North Scottsdale will offer 20 percent off membership for the first month and waive the wellness enrollment fee.

The light and bright studio welcomes members into a supportive atmosphere where they can choose from four class levels and eight signature group class formats that utilize a variety of equipment, including Reformers, EXO chairs, TRX, Trigger Point, springboard and Barre. The Scottsdale location is owned and operated by Phoenix resident Kim Pickens, who manages commercial and residential property throughout Arizona. Recognizing that Club Pilates offers an affordable option to the public, Pickens invested in the studio, which is expected to bring nine additional jobs to the community.

“Pilates can help meet a variety of health goals and can be beneficial for every type of person, from the old to young, and it’s gaining more popularity with men,” Pickens said. “I’m excited to bring such a rewarding business to the Scottsdale community and to see the first-hand transformation of people physically and mentally.”

Club Pilates is the first Pilates organization to create a proprietary 500-hour Teacher Training Program designed to thoroughly and safely teach group Reformer Pilates classes along with TRX, Triggerpoint, and Barre. Club Pilates has over 300 locations in 37 states.

For more information about how to become a Club Pilates member in Scottsdale, visit www.clubpilates.com/northscottsdale or call 480.900.7278.

Advertisements