Mayor Peterson Writes… MARCH 2018

Carefree Announces Its First Community Block Party

It’s nearing that time of the year again when neighbors get together for a block party to celebrate the changing of the seasons and the joys of living among friends in a vibrant community. Soon, some of our residents will be departing for vacations or to return to their “other” home.

It is in this spirit of friendship and celebration that Carefree announces its first annual “Community Block Party.” This community-wide celebration is scheduled for Saturday, April 7 at 3–7pm. The party will be located in Downtown Carefree along Easy Street and the Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.

Carefree residents, nearby neighbors in the Foothills area, businesses, nonprofit volunteers and all partners of the Town are invited to join in on the music, activities and fun for all ages. Highlights will include a dunk tank by the Carefree Water Company, games for the kids, grilled burgers and hot dogs, an official pie baking contest, hot dog eating contest, face painting, DJ, card games, beer and wine garden by Venues Café, kids lemonade stand run by the YMCA, raffle prizes and more! The cost is yet to be determined but it will be affordable for families and seniors.

This will be a good time to reminisce with your friends, meet new neighbors and enjoy our downtown district. This is a time for us to enjoy our neighbors and local businesses, get involved and just celebrate the beauty of our unique town. We hope this becomes an annual tradition. RSVP’s are suggested at events@carefree.org or contact 480.488.3686. If you are a local business and want to attend or have the urge to volunteer, please contact vicki@carefree.org.

To learn more about the Town of Carefree, call 480.488.3686 or visit www.carefree.org.

