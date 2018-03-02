Mayor Lane Writes… MARCH 2018

by

City of Scottsdale Boards and Commissions Opportunities

More than 150 Scottsdale residents volunteer their time and expertise on one of the city’s 25 boards, commissions, task forces and committees.

Bob Frost is just one of the many who serve. He currently chairs the McDowell Sonoran Preserve Commission., and he has served on various commissions throughout the years. He says, “Serving on a city commission allows residents to learn about the inner workings of city government, all while having an opportunity to make successful impacts in our community.”

The city has several openings on various commissions, and we invite those who want to institute positive change to apply to serve.

Information about the current vacancies, functions of these boards and commissions, as well as the application can be found at http://www.scottsdaleaz.gov, search “Boards and Commissions.” You can email the application, or it can be picked up the City Clerk’s Office at City Hall, 3939 North Drinkwater Boulevard.

Submitted applications are valid for one year.

The Council will nominate contenders from the applicant pool when vacancies become available. Those nominated will be interviewed at a City Council meeting and following the interviews, the Council will appoint residents to three-year terms. All Board and Commission members must comply with the City’s Ethics Code and attend training before being eligible to serve.

Please feel free to contact Kelli Kuester in the Mayor’s Office at 480.312.7977 with any questions.

