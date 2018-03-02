Mayor Bunch Writes… March 2018

by

Mayor Bunch Writes…

March in Cave Creek is yet another exciting event-filled month for us.

The biggest thing in March has to be the Rodeo.

The Rodeo Parade starts at 9am Saturday, March 17 — Saint Patrick’s Day! This is always fun, and I’m told we’ve got some entries you just have to see to believe.

Get there early so you don’t miss anything! This year’s Mutton Busting competition is being held at The Buffalo Chip Saloon. Great entertainment watching kids ride sheep that don’t really want to be ridden!

On Monday at Tatum Ranch Golf Club, we have the Tournament. Check in starts at 10:30am with a 12:30pm Shotgun Start.

The Rodeo features three performances: Friday, March 23, at 7:30pm; Saturday, March 24, at 7:30pm; and Sunday, March 25, at 2pm. Friday night, March 23, David Lee Murphy will be performing at 10pm inside at Harold’s. Your Friday Rodeo ticket will get you into the performance for free or you can pay concert entry at the door until we reach capacity. The concert is sponsored by Sanderson Ford and KNIX Radio. There will be remote parking for the rodeo with bus transportation to and from the Rodeo Grounds. Check the website for further details on this. There is much more information online at www.cavecreekrodeo.com!

This event is one way that Cave Creek continues to celebrate our Western Heritage so come on up and enjoy the festivities.

Many things are going on in town and we’ve got Bike Week coming up as well, so, if you’re making long-term plans for entertainment, be sure to include Cave Creek.

To learn more about the Town of Cave Creek, call 480.488.1400 or visit www.cavecreek.org.

Advertisements