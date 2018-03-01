Not So CLUELESS After All: 2016 Wrangler Unlimited 4×4 75th Edition

by

Every time I see a Jeep Wrangler pass by me on the road, it brings me right back to 1995. I start thinking about the famous coming of age movie, Clueless.

What I would have given to be the character “Cher” and drive around Beverly Hills in a loqued out (fully loaded) Jeep Wrangler my daddy bought me. My girlfriend and I would spend hours watching Clueless over and over, reciting lines and of course, dancing to the soundtrack.

We’d even ditch 7th hour to drive down to the local mall in search of the perfect ensemble at Contempo Causuals…AS IF! The only thing missing was our Jeep Wrangler with four-wheel drive, dual side airbags and a monster sound system.

I jumped at the chance to test drive the 2016 Jeep Wrangler 75th Anniversary Edition and boy, was it a total “Betty” (beautiful). To say that this vehicle has evolved, would be an understatement. Yes, it still has the feel of a Jeep, with its off-roading capabilities; but the 75th Anniversary Edition comes with quite a few upgrades, including Rock Rails, Tru-Lok differential rear axle, 17-inch bronze aluminum wheels and dual top group (soft or hard top). This look is definitely everything, but generic (basic).

The inside is even sweeter. No Hagsville (unattractive) here. The 75th edition is accented with bronze, Moroccan Sun Instrument Panel Bezel, leather seats with cloth (ombre mesh), 6.5-inch touchscreen display and the Grab Handle with the 10th Anniversary Logo. It’s like wearing an Alaia (like, a totally important fashion designer)!

The Jeep Wrangler is a ton of fun! It makes every-day driving easy and luxurious at the same time. I love the off-road capability, the rugged outdoorsy look, the cargo space and the versatility of the top. However, in my opinion it was a bit clamorous (noisy) and the handling a bit rocky. Overall, this is not a Monet (clueless term). It is a beautiful vehicle both inside and out.

These days, “I’m Rollin’ With the Homies” (Coolio song from the movie) but my homies are eight and under. This Jeep is not a good fit for a large family. It is best suited for a fun, rugged and adventurous couple or family of four or less. However, it is super pretty, and you won’t be buggin’ (freaked out) if you decide to purchase. Audi…(Later)!

Starting Price: $33,695 Price as Tested: $48,035 18 MPG (16 CITY; 20 HWY) Clueless Movie DVD: $12.99

