by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. –

Out of nowhere they attach themselves to our heartstrings. They are cute, most say adorable, and we welcome them into our lives with smiles and a giddy feeling of anticipation.

These little creatures of God come to us seemingly from out of the blue, and then mandate our full focus, our total support, our time and talents. We bring them into our families, and everything changes. Dramatically. Immediately. Forever.

What have we done to be worthy of these little beings? Is their presence in our lives a challenge, or an opportunity to love more? Will the future we share be uplifting, or a lifelong struggle?

When these additions arrived, few of us were fully cognizant of the responsibilities they would require. Few of us could imagine how they would take over our lives, and even fewer could think beyond a busy tomorrow’s activities with them.

Little creatures of God.

We bring them into our families, they change us, and we often stumble not knowing how to reply to all their needs but pray we will not injure these tiny creations. For they’re even too young to tell us what they need.

So, we wait, and in wonder watch them begin to grow — bigger, stronger, taller, more able to communicate their wants.

How is it possible for such little beings to so completely dominate our lives and all the plans of our entire families? Incredible! Each one unique! Tied to us as we are tied to them, fully and completely. Responding as best we can, with love and understanding as we stand many feet taller than they.

They are beautiful little creatures of God, and we are there to become their providers and protectors. It’s a miracle for both of us.

Welcome little puppies. Your love for us expands ours for you.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his more than three decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. He regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

Photo on Foter.com

Advertisements