Three-day Celebration Of Creativity & The Arts

48th annual Scottsdale Arts Festival

Known for its high-quality art and beautiful park setting, the Scottsdale Arts Festival returns for its 48th year March 9–11. This year’s festival will showcase 175 jury-selected artists from throughout the United States and abroad who work in painting, sculpture, glass, ceramics, jewelry, photography and other media. Held at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and Civic Center Park, proceeds from the Festival benefit the programs of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (www.scottsdalearts.org).

Throughout the weekend, numerous Arizona bands and performers will provide continuous live music and entertainment on two stages. Salt Petal is the headliner for the concert Saturday at 4:30pm. Other performers include The Blood Feud Family Singers, Muskellunge, Miguel Melgoza, Treasurefruit, Las Chollas Peligrosas, Cold Shott and The Hurricane Horns, The Haymarket Squares, BD Frank, Cecile Hortensia, Power Drive Band and Painted Soul featuring Desiree White.

Foodies will enjoy a moveable feast from the Valley’s gourmet food trucks and eateries, including Barrie’s Original Kettle Korn, Even Stevens, Hibachibot, Local Lunch Box, Lu Lu’s Italian Ice, The Maine Lobster Lady, Paletas Betty, Press Italian, Que Sazón, Satay Hut, Soundbite by Short Leash, Sweet Street Mini Donuts, Tom’s BBQ and United Lunchadoras.

A variety of fine wines, beers, cocktails and other beverages will be for sale. The Local Lounge will feature Sentinel Peak Brewing (Tucson), O.H.S.O. Brewery & Distillery (Phoenix) and Uncle Bear’s Brewery (Phoenix) — with brewers on site providing samples Saturday and Sunday, noon–4pm, along with giveaways and games.

The Community Art Studio will offer creative activities for all ages, and at the I LOVE Art Space near the iconic LOVE sculpture, Phoenix-based artist and printmaker Eli Richard will lead a “Print Your Own Merch” workshop Saturday and Sunday from noon–4pm. The other activity, “Trees of Love,” will be run by local artist Kyllan Maney.

Scottsdale Public Art will showcase Barter Boat by RADAR Art: Robin Schwartzman, Anna Abhau Elliott and Desiree Moore. Barter Boat focuses on “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” and visitors will be asked to trade small possessions for an eco-friendly bag filled with curated objects the Barter Boat collected from a previous city. Scottsdale Public Art also will offer a guided walking tour of Old Town Scottsdale at 9am Saturday, March 11. Visit www.scottsdalepublicart.org.

During the Festival, admission will be free to Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA). The museum will open at 10am instead of noon. Visit www.smoca.org.

Tickets are available online or at the gate; parking and trolley service are free. For additional details, call 480.499.8587 or visit www.scottsdaleartsfestival.org.

