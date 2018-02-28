CAVE CREEK RODEO DAYS 2018: March 17-25

by

It is one of the biggest events taking place in the Town each year, and the Cave Creek Rodeo Days celebration rides into town this month. Cave Creek Rodeo Days is celebrating 41 years of preserving western heritage and promoting the sport of professional rodeo this month, with events taking place March 17–25. Cave Creek Rodeo Days is comprised of an all-volunteer committee that is sponsored by Sanderson Ford in Glendale. The Kiwanis Marketplace in Cave Creek is a Platinum Sponsor for the 2018 Cave Creek Rodeo Days.

“We cherish our western lifestyle,” says Cave Creek Mayor Ernie Bunch. “Our entire community is coming together for Cave Creek Rodeo Days. This event celebrates everything we love about our town.”

After the naming of the 2018 Rodeo Queen and Teen March 10, Rodeo festivities officially kick off Saturday, March 17, with the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade through the Town of Cave Creek. The parade begins at 9am, and several businesses will be serving breakfast along the way. Immediately after the parade, the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse will host mutton bustin’ for the children, and the official kick-off dance beginning at 8pm.

The Cave Creek Rodeo Golf Tournament takes place Monday, March 19, at Tatum Ranch Golf Course, and the live rodeo action will thrill spectators with three performances, March 23–25.

Cervi Championship Rodeo is supplying championship stock for the Cave Creek Rodeo. The Cervi family oversees and participates in every aspect of the rodeo production.

Cave Creek Rodeo was voted first place for the 2017 Justin Boot Best Footing Award in the Turquoise Circuit. The award is given to the rodeo that had the safest, most consistent ground conditions throughout the entire rodeo. It ensures a safe and level playing field for the barrel racing contestants and their horses.

The three performances of the Cave Creek Rodeo (and two Slack performances) will take place March 23–25 at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena, 37201 North 28th Street in Cave Creek. In the middle of the action, join the Kiwanis Club of Carefree for a pancake breakfast Saturday, March 24, 7–11am, in Carefree’s Sanderson Lincoln Pavilion.

Those who would like to enjoy the 41st Cave Creek Rodeo Days VIP style need to be in the Stockman’s Club, a private area that offers catered food, complimentary beverages, preferred parking, and “up close to the action” seating for every PRCA performance. Friday night’s banquet will be served by Peaks & Valley Restaurant, Saturday night by Indigo Crow, and Sunday by Q-to-U-BBQ. Purchase tickets online at www.cavecreekrodeo.com.

