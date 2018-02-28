Caring Corps Set To Host Annual Fundraiser

Proceeds will support elderly independence services
Area residents are invited to an evening of epicurean delights for a good cause, as the Foothills Caring Corps presents its 14th Annual Taste of Foothills Fundraiser, March 15.
The Taste of Foothills Fundraiser helps support the Caring Corps’ mission to promote elderly independence and is a vital contributor to the nonprofit’s diverse selection of programs and services.
“We are so grateful for the community’s generosity at the Taste of Foothills Fundraiser. With each admission ticket purchase, you make a generous contribution to support services promoting elderly independence and help the Caring Corps to meet the growing need for these services,” said Debbra Determan executive director of Foothills Caring Corps.
TV personality and native Phoenician Terri Ouellette, host of “Sonoran Living” on ABC15, will serve as MC for the event. “Terri O” has entertained and educated viewers for more than 20 years on the morning news, hosting several lifestyle shows and in her book, Easy Embellishing with Terri O. Besides sharing her passion for creativity, Ouellette also has a passion for helping people learn how to live life to the fullest.
Guests will enjoy a festive evening filled with sweet and savory tastings from local restaurants. Participating restaurants include Bryan’s Black Mountain Barbecue, Carvalho’s Brazilian Kitchen, Civana Carefree, It’s a Divine Bakery, Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, The Herb Box, Liberty Station and Venues Café.
Auctioneer Jonathan Blair will offer a chance at prizes, as well as local and travel experiences. Attendees will hear musical entertainment by Kilted Spirit. Since 2010 Kilted Spirit has charmed Phoenix with a unique blend of Celtic sound, bringing an Irish flair to popular and classic dance. Their eclectic mix of instruments and boundless enthusiasm bring fun and excitement to every show.
The popular wine table is back offering guests the opportunity to win an entire table filled with wine bottles and accessories.
The social event and fundraiser will take place 5–8:30pm Thursday, March 15, at Stagecoach Village, 7100 East Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. General admission is $50 per person. The $1,000 VIP admission provides tickets for 10 and a reserved group table. All proceeds benefit the volunteer-based nonprofit. Purchase tickets by calling Foothills Caring Corps at 480.488.1105 or visit www.foothillscaringcorps.com/events.
