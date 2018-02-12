You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Hermosa Inn Presents Colorful Workshop With Scottsdale Artists’ School

Hermosa Inn Presents Colorful Workshop With Scottsdale Artists’ School

In keeping with its long-standing commitment to offer unique artistic experiences to its guests and community, The Hermosa Inn announced in January a partnership with the Scottsdale Artists’ School. Led by distinguished and extraordinary artists, the workshops will capitalize on Hermosa’s idyllic setting.

With class size limited to just 20, advance registration is required and can be made by calling 602.955.8614. A $75 fee includes all supplies, a mimosa and pastries.

Coming up Saturday, February 17, a 3D Chalk Art Painting workshop will be held from 9:30 to 11:30am.

Participants will transform LON’s Hideaway Patio into a colorful trompe-l’oeil panorama, using pastels on pavement while creating their own one-of-a-kind vibrant and dramatic painting as they are introduced to the magic of the long-time art form that originated in 16th century Italy.  Darlene Curtis will demonstrate how Renaissance art is brought to life, ranging from recreating tightly-rendered realistic photos, to very loose impressionistic works, incorporating professional techniques for masking, stenciling, shading, and enlarging a picture. Every artist will also complete their own 2’ x 2’ masterpiece on wood as a keepsake.

The Hermosa Inn is located at 5532 North Palo Cristi Road in Paradise Valley. For additional information, visit www.hermosainn.com.

