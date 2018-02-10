Music & Arts Joins Opens New Location In Scottsdale — Grand Opening Event Planned

by

Music & Arts announced the unveiling of its newest musical instrument store and lessons facility, located in Scottsdale. The new store serves the residents of Scottsdale and surrounding cities by offering private and group lessons, instrument rentals, repairs and a wide assortment of instruments and accessories. Located in Scottsdale Fiesta, 10290-A North 90th Street in Scottsdale, the store also serves school music programs throughout Maricopa County.

In celebration, a grand opening weekend is planned for February 23–25, with specials on famous brands and multiple drawings for product giveaways from Fender and D’Addario.

“Since day one, services such as rentals, repairs and lessons have been an important part of our retail experience,” shares Music & Arts president Steve Zapf. “Sixty-six years ago, our company founder, Benjamin O’Brien, opened the first Music & Arts in a small house in Bethesda, MD. Today, we are proud to serve communities across the entire US with his same level of dedication to students, parents, and music educators.”

Jeremy Mueller, National Sales Director notes, “In each new location we open, Music & Arts becomes a strong member of the community it serves. I attribute this to our fully-trained, friendly staff of musicians, our passion for music education, and our commitment to providing a central source for ‘everything musical’ parents and students need — from instruments, to lessons, to accessories and advice.”

Music & Arts comprises more than 160 retail stores, more than 120 educational representatives and over 350 affiliate locations. In addition to carrying a wide assortment of top-name brands, most locations offer expert repairs and university-trained, background-checked lesson instructors.

To learn more about Music & Arts, visit www.musicarts.com. Contact the Scottsdale store at 480.767.8970.

