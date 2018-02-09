Get Ready To Renaissance! Thirtieth Annual Festival Kicks Off February 10

by

The 30th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival, a medieval amusement park, a 13-stage theater, a 30-acre circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament and a feast — all rolled into one non-stop, day-long adventure — is set to open February 10.

This unique outdoor event combines entertainment and wares reminiscent of what may have been found in a 16th century European village market celebrating the arrival of the king and queen to their shire. Guests will walk through the gates to be transported back in time. Mingle with over 2,000 costumed characters, eat a giant roasted turkey leg, take part in games of chance and skill, cheer on a favorite knight, shop in over 200 artisan shops and select an inimitable gift for that special someone — there is so much to see and do.

The Arizona Renaissance Festival is open Saturdays and Sundays February 10 – April 1 and President’s Day Monday, February 19. The Arizona Renaissance Festival is located just east of Apache Junction, on U.S. Highway 60. For additional information, visit www.arizona.renfestinfo.com.

