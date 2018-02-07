Cave Creek Unified Superintendent’s Student Cadre Holds Blanket Drive

by

The Cactus Shadows High School (CSHS) Superintendent’s Student Cadre meets monthly with Superintendent Debbi Burdick and is no stranger to service projects. For two years in a row, the students have conducted a sock drive for homeless senior citizens who frequent the Justa Center in Phoenix. A Cadre member makes the flyer and monitors collection bins, which are placed at all Cave Creek Unified School District (CCUSD) school front offices, at the district office and at the Education & Community Services office.

This year, CSHS Varsity Football Head Coach Mike Hudnutt asked the players to bring socks for the drive to their year-end banquet. Thanks for CSHS Football and the generosity of the schools, district office and ECS office, Superintendent Burdick and her husband were able to deliver a SUV full of socks to the Justa Center in December.

At their recent meeting, the Cadre voted on another service project for the spring — The Santa Rose Blanket Drive. A Cadre member, CSHS freshman Madison O’Sullivan, brought this need to the attention of the Cadre back in November. This service project is asking the CCUSD community to donate new or gently used blankets to benefit the victims of the fires/mudslides in Santa Rosa, California. The service project will run from February 5 to March 1, 2018, with collection bins at all CCUSD school front offices, the district office and the ECS office.

Superintendent Burdick said, “I am so proud of this Cadre and their altruism, kindness and caring for others.”

For more information on the Cave Creek Unified School District, visit www.ccusd93.org or call 480.575.2000.

