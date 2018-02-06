Desert Financial Announces Scholarship Program

by

Desert Financial Credit Union recently announced its 15th annual Community Service Scholarship Program to reward exceptional local high school seniors who have made notable charitable contributions to their communities over the past year while achieving excellent grades.

In all, eight Desert Financial Community Service Scholarships will be granted totaling $30,000, including a grand prize $10,000 scholarship, followed by one $5,000 scholarship and six $2,500 scholarships for students to further their educations.

“In our 78 years as the largest not-for-profit credit union in the state of Arizona, Desert Financial has never stopped looking for ways to give back to the community and has always maintained a solid focus in the area of education,” says Emma Garcia, assistant vice president of community relations at Desert Financial. “As the price of college tuition continues to rise, Desert Financial continues to make strides in supporting our youth and invest in their educations to promote a brighter future for our entire community.”

In addition to supporting youth through education, Desert Financial eagerly pursues ways to support individuals and their families throughout Arizona with the goal of affording opportunities to those who otherwise may not be so fortunate. It is Desert Financial’s mission to give back to the community through partnerships, volunteer work and by joining forces with non-profit organizations who strive to create better lives for Arizonans.

Those who wish to be considered for a Community Service Scholarship must have performed 50 or more hours of community service from January 1–December 31, 2017. Student must maintain a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher, plan to attend an in-state college or university and be an account holder or family member of an account holder at Desert Financial Credit Union.

Students interested in applying for one of Desert Financial’s Community Service Scholarships for the 2018–19 school year may do so by emailing scholarships@desertfinancial.com to receive the application packet and must complete all materials by March 2, 2018.

For additional information, visit desertfinancial.com.

Advertisements