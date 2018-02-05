Desert Hills Presents Free Concert Series

by

Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of Scottsdale Road and Carefree Highway, welcomes the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet as the premier concert of its Arts at the Rocks series. This free concert of classical to jazz, ragtime to patriotic music, begins at 4pm Sunday, February 11, in the Church Sanctuary.

Desert Hills Presbyterian Church is located at 34605 North Scottsdale Road in North Scottsdale. For additional information, call 480.488.3384 or visit deserthills.org.

