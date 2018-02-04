Black Theatre Troupe Presents LINES IN THE DUST

by

Photo by Laura Durant

Black Theatre Troupe once again brings a drama reflecting today’s headlines to the stage as it presents the emotional and controversial issue of education inequality with Lines in the Dust, written by playwright Nikkole Salter.

The title refers to Alabama Governor George Wallace infamous speech regarding segregation in the 1960s as the play focuses on the residential zoning for school districts and the very real impact it has on families.

When Denitra loses the charter school lottery for her daughter, she must find another way to escape from their underperforming neighborhood school. The answer seems like a risk well worth taking but may end up requiring a bigger sacrifice than she ever could have imagined. It’s been exactly 60 years since Brown Versus the Board of Education. Lines in The Dust questions how far we’ve come and more importantly, where we go from here.

“We, as a nation, are losing out,” says Salter. “Collectively, we continue to demonstrate that we believe in our hearts that some people are better than others; some people are inherently more capable than others; some people, based on where they live, are more valuable and more worthy of our investment than others. Nowhere does this make itself more apparent than in our system of public education. Public school should be the same no matter where you go, but it’s just not. School residency fraud is one of the things people are doing to deal with this.”

The Black Theatre Troupe production is directed by Pamela Fields and features John Dennis Johnston, Racquel McKenzie and Lillie Richardson. Lines in the Dust will be performed by Black Theatre Troupe February 9–25, at the Helen K. Mason Performing Arts Center, 1333 East Washington Street in Phoenix.

Tickets are $38 and are on sale at blacktheatretroupe.org or by calling 602.258.8129.

Photos by Laura Durant

Advertisements