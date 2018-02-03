Discussion Series For Family Caregivers Kicks Off This Month

by

Smile On Seniors presents Finding Meaning & Hope, a video and discussion series for family caregivers that begins Thursday, February 8. The 10-week program meets on Thursdays, 1:30–3pm, at the Chabad-Lubavitch Center, 2110 East Lincoln Drive in North Phoenix.

The free, peer-led program offers real promise to reduce stress and build resilience for those who are caring for a loved one — whether across the living room or across the country.

Space is limited. To sign up, contact Chani at 602.492.7670 or by email chani@sosaz.org.

The program is facilitated by and in partnership with Duet.

