You are here: Home / Community News / Discussion Series For Family Caregivers Kicks Off This Month

Discussion Series For Family Caregivers Kicks Off This Month

February 3, 2018 by Leave a Comment

Smile On Seniors presents Finding Meaning & Hope, a video and discussion series for family caregivers that begins Thursday, February 8. The 10-week program meets on Thursdays, 1:30–3pm, at the Chabad-Lubavitch Center, 2110 East Lincoln Drive in North Phoenix.

The free, peer-led program offers real promise to reduce stress and build resilience for those who are caring for a loved one — whether across the living room or across the country.

Space is limited. To sign up, contact Chani at 602.492.7670 or by email chani@sosaz.org.

The program is facilitated by and in partnership with Duet.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Community News, GET MORE, Health & Wellness Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: