Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting At Cave Creek Filiberto’s

February 2, 2018

The Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday, January 18, at Filiberto’s Mexican Food, Cave Creek.

Founded in 1993, Filiberto’s has served the southwest with 24-hour, fast, authentic Mexican food, launching its first restaurant in Mesa. In only a few years, 10 other Valley locations opened.

Filiberto’s is located at 31414 North Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. For additional information, call 480.488.3624 or visit filibertos.com.

To learn more about the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce, call 480.488.3381 or visit carefreecavecreek.org.

