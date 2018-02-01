Second Annual Love Bites Vampire Ball To Be Held February 9

by

Indulge in an evening of Gothic elegance and dark romance at the Love Bites Vampire Ball presented by Scorpius Dance Theatre and Davisson Entertainment. Returning for a second year, the sexy-stylish vampire affair is perfectly themed for creatures of the night to celebrate the Valentine holiday. The people watching will be just as fangtastic as the entertainment. Guests are encouraged to dress to the nines in their most captivating vampire or goth attire with a Valentine flair. Mix and mingle, strike a seductive pose for photos and strut the stage for the sweetest vamp costume contest.

Drag Divas Stella Prince and Faris Duval will host the event. The evening will be filled with performances by the Valley’s leading contemporary dance and aerial company, Scorpius Dance Theatre. Throughout the night, sip on bloody Valentine beverages from a no host bar and admire alluring live body painting and captivating performance art. Dance the night away to Gothic/industrial/techno beats by DJs Betty BlackHeart and Self.Destrukt.

The Vampire Ball is a 21 and over event, and will be held Friday, February 9, from 8pm to 1am.

Tickets are $20 if purchased online through February 9. Tickets will be $25 at the door. The Vampire Ball will be held at The Grand Ballroom at The Grand, 718 North Central Avenue in Downtown Phoenix. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.scorpiusdance.com.

Photo by Rose Torres

