February In Phoenix Is A Foodie’s Delight

New Venue, More Vendors: Third Annual PHX Vegan Food Festival

In its third consecutive year, the PHX Vegan Food Festival returns to the Valley Saturday, February 24, from 11am to 5pm. To accommodate growing crowds and vendor demand, the event is moving from its original space to a much larger venue, Margaret T. Hance Park, 1202 North 3rd Street in Downtown Phoenix

The outdoor, family-friendly festival will showcase nearly 100 of the state’s most beloved vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants, food trucks and vendors, as well as some out of town favorites. Restaurants, bakeries, food trucks and food and beverage artisans will be selling their delicious creations. In addition, area vendors will be showcasing and selling their vegan-friendly offerings, including household products, body care items, clothing and accessories. Highlights include Cafe Lalibela, Even Stevens, Freak Brothers Pizza, Hummus Express, Pho King Food Truck, Local Lunch Box, Simons Hot Dogs, Mi Vegana Madre, Southern Fried Vegan and Pomegranate Cafe, to name a few. There will also be cooking demonstrations and presentations by chefs and industry experts, including local chefs Jason Wyrick and Madelyn Pryor of The Vegan Taste.

Event activities include a kids’ zone spearheaded by Free Arts of Arizona, plus The Listening Room Phoenix will showcase a full day of live and local music on three stages. Several no-host bars will be located throughout the event.

General admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door and includes access to the event vendors, entertainment and demos, as well as one alcoholic/non-alcoholic beverage token. VIP admission is $50. Additional food items, beverages and products are available for purchase. Kids 12 and under are free. The event is presented by Davisson Entertainment.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.phxveganfest.com.

