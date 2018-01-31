You are here: Home / GET MORE / Dog-Eared Review — Semper Avanti: Always Forward

melanie_headshotBy Melanie Tighe –

Without a doubt, Semper Avanti: Always Forward is this year’s must have book for any World War II history buff. Award-winning Arizona author Kris Tualla has teamed up with Colonel Thomas Duhs (Retired) and brought to life the fictionalized account of Jack Franklin, one of the white-uniformed ski heroes of the US Army’s newly formed 10th Mountain Division. Exploring the lives, the loves and the loss of these brave soldiers as they take on both Mother Nature and the Nazi’s keep the pages turning long into the night.

Melanie Tighe reviews books written exclusively by Arizona authors and is with Dog-Eared Pages bookstore in Phoenix. The bookstore is located at 16428 North 32nd Street, Phoenix (just south of Bell Road on the west side of 32nd Street). Stop in to find more of Arizona’s best authors or visit online at www.dogearedpagesusedbooks.com.

 

