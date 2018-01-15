Area Agency Hoarding Therapy Groups For Seniors Begin In February

by

Registration is open for Area Agency on Aging hoarding therapy groups for Maricopa County residents 60 and older challenged by compulsive object hoarding and who are willing to self-identify and commit to addressing the disorder. The 14-week confidential and voluntary Too Many Treasures Hoarding Therapy Group begins in February.

The groups will meet at locations in Central Phoenix and Glendale. Space is limited, and qualifying participants will need to complete an intake process by phone no later than February 1 by calling 602.241.5577.

According to statistics, 5 percent of the world’s population displays some sort of clinical hoarding that affects between 700,000 and 1 million people in the United States.

Research at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine indicates that the compulsion to hoard often starts in childhood or the teen years but doesn’t become severe until adulthood. Hoarding often runs in families.

There is no cost for the 90-minute group therapy sessions that are moderated by a licensed clinical counselor. Too Many Treasures, which was recently recognized with an Aging Achievement Award at the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging (n4a) Annual Conference, is the only object hoarding therapy program in Maricopa County. Meeting locations are confidential. Addresses will be provided to qualifying participants.

For more information about Too Many Treasures and the Area Agency on Aging, send an email to hoarding@aaphx.org or visit www.aaaphx.org.

