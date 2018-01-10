Vermillion Celebrates Native American Artistry & Heritage

by

Vermillion Promotions presents its Indian Market event at January 19–21. The marketplace will feature art and live entertainment, while celebrating the colorful history and rich heritage of the Southwest with a diverse gathering of Native American, Spanish and Southwestern fine artists and craftsmen.

The free event runs from 10am-5pm, at Stagecoach Village (www.stagecoachvillagecc.com), at 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek. Stagecoach Village is nestled in the scenic foothills surrounding Cave Creek and provides an environment reminiscent of the Southwest frontier.

For additional information, call 623.734.6526 or visit www.vermillionpromotions.com.

