You are here: Home / Arts & Entertainment / Vermillion Celebrates Native American Artistry & Heritage

Vermillion Celebrates Native American Artistry & Heritage

January 10, 2018 by Leave a Comment

Vermillion Promotions presents its Indian Market event at January 19–21. The marketplace will feature art and live entertainment, while celebrating the colorful history and rich heritage of the Southwest with a diverse gathering of Native American, Spanish and Southwestern fine artists and craftsmen.

The free event runs from 10am-5pm, at Stagecoach Village (www.stagecoachvillagecc.com), at 7100 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek. Stagecoach Village is nestled in the scenic foothills surrounding Cave Creek and provides an environment reminiscent of the Southwest frontier.

For additional information, call 623.734.6526 or visit www.vermillionpromotions.com.

Advertisements
Filed Under: Arts & Entertainment, Cave Creek, Community News, GET MORE Tagged With: , , ,
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: