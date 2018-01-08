Time To Dream, Again

by

By Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. –

As I write this column, just a few weeks to go and then the ball falls in NYC, and we all are challenged to remember to write 2018 on our checks and letters.

Amazing how fast time flies these days. One week turns quickly into another and then we repeat it. I know that there are still 24 hours in every day, and seven days to a week. But the older I get, the faster time flies.

Can you remember, as I do, how l-o-n-g it took for Thanksgiving vacation to arrive every fall, when we were in elementary school? It seemed to take “years” to arrive. Then the parade courtesy of Macy’s was over, and back to classes until just a few weeks later we found the extended freedom of Christmas/winter vacation.

Do we accomplish more as we age? Or is it just that we begin to realize the finality of life, and must hurry to complete all our tasks prior to seeing our ball falling forever? Time never changes, unless you revel in Einstein’s Theory of Relativity — but that’s way past my intellectual scope. For me, time becomes what we do with it. If I lean back in my chair and contemplate the universe, it looks like I’m “wasting” time. If I’m busy at the computer, then an outsider might agree I’m using my time wisely.

It’s the same number of hours, but keeping busy speeds time. Think back when as little kids we would look up at the clouds and imagine the faces and animals and airplanes up there. Hours of day-dreaming.

As adults, we cannot seem to find the time to day-dream. We’re too busy doing this, that and the other, to just stop — and rest our minds, or look at the clouds.

Have a Happy New Year, 2018.

Rabbi Robert L. Kravitz, D.D. is known Valley-wide for his more than three decades of support for civil and human rights, and the positive efforts of law enforcement. He regularly lectures on related subjects, while working part-time as Hospital Chaplaincy Coordinator for Jewish Family & Children’s Service. Contact him at rrlkdd@hotmail.com.

Photo credit: Foter.com

