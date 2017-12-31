Innovative, Creative, Local & Global

by

Fine Art & Wine Festival returns to Carefree

Fine artists from around the globe will converge along Ho Hum and Easy Streets in Downtown Carefree January 19–21 for Thunderbird Artists’ 25th Annual Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival. The Carefree show features more than 150 renowned, juried artists who will showcase and sell their original work from 10am to 5pm each day.

Malen Pierson, the festival’s featured artist, can best be described as a folk artist, a collector of found objects and a true innovator when it comes to the integration of old tools, farm equipment, antiquities and all forms of metal. Most of his sculptures are in the form of horses, deer, goats, moose and other animals.

“I love the history of old tools, tractor seats and other machinery,” Pierson said. “I enjoy discovering discarded materials at old farms, scrap yards and garage sales and welding them into new creations.”

In addition to Malen’s creations, the event hosts the works of more than 150 other juried fine artists; displaying original paintings, spectacular small, medium and life-size bronzes, radiant glass sculptures, metal creations and fabulous batiks. There is also hand thrown clay, hand woven baskets, wood works, one of a kind jewelry, photography and mixed media pieces.

The January Carefree festival features musical performances by Esteban and Teresa Joy as well as chapman stick extraordinaire, Bob Culbertson; guitarist Chuck Hall; and Vibhas Kendzia.

The festival also combines fine art with an extensive collection of domestic and imported wines for tasting. For $10, patrons will receive an engraved souvenir wine glass with six tasting tickets, allowing them to walk the streets of Downtown Carefree sipping samples, enjoying superb art and listening to live musical entertainment. Additional tasting tickets may be purchased for $1.

Admission to the Carefree Fine Art & Wine Festival is $3 for adults, and free for children 17 years or younger. Parking is free all weekend. For more information, call 480.837.5637 or visit http://www.thunderbirdartists.com.

Artwork by featured artist Malen Pierson

