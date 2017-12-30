Barrett-Jackson Celebrates Ultimate Automotive

by

Mopar Mecca, rare prototypes, custom creations and more



Barrett-Jackson is ramping up for its 47th Annual Scottsdale Auction with an incredible docket of collector vehicles and automobilia collectibles, January 13–21, at

. The “World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions” will once again take center stage as the ultimate automotive lifestyle event during Barrett-Jackson Week, with a festival of entertainment, exhibitors and activities for the entire family.

“We are building an exciting docket covering nearly 100 years of automotive history, with some of the rarest and most sought-after vehicles,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Of course, what truly makes Barrett-Jackson the ultimate automotive lifestyle event is the wide, week-long range of incredible activities and exhibits for guests of all ages.”

Highlighting the Salon Collection is a 1937 Rolls-Royce Phantom III Freestone & Webb Sedanca De Ville, one of only 10 Rolls-Royce cars built by a small English coach building company called W.S. Atcherley. Also on the docket is a rare ’66 Shelby GT350 Prototype #001. It was the first GT350 built that year, which led to the unbeatable, trendsetting new Pony car.

“Barrett-Jackson is the ultimate collector car event because it is fueled by genuine car people,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “From great salon cars like the incredible Rolls-Royce, to spectacular muscle cars, supercars and more, we will once again have a diverse docket that all our passionate fans will love. It’s what makes our Scottsdale Auction an annual event that breathes new life and adrenaline in the collector car community each year.”

From custom creations to well-preserved originals, the 2018 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction will include some of the most sought-after collector vehicles, including:

A one-of-a-kind 1951 Talbot-Lago T-26 Grand Sport Saoutchik Coupe (Lot #1381)

A 2006 Ford GT finished in Tungsten Grey with a 5.4-liter engine and only 650 actual miles (Lot #1372)

Two 1963 split-window Corvettes, including a 327/300 (Lot #1123) and a 327/340 (Lot #1063)

A beautifully restored ’65 Volkswagen 21-Window Deluxe Microbus (Lot #1105)

The auction will also be the stage for some of the world’s most incredible Mopars, including Lot #1411, the last known HEMI ’Cuda.

“Our guests will have the chance to take home some of the most coveted Mopars on the planet,” said Jackson. “These cars were born from a passion for performance and built to command respect, on the road and on the track. From the incredibly rare last known HEMI ’Cuda built in the ’70s to original and restored versions of the Road Runner, Challenger and Super Bee, our Scottsdale Auction will be a dream for Mopar and American muscle car enthusiasts.”

The 2018 Scottsdale Auction preview docket is now available to view online. Advance tickets, three-day ticket packages and information on VIP packages are available at http://www.barrett-jackson.com. For more information, call 480.421.6694.

