Arizona Fine Art Expo Kicks Off In January

by

Enjoy ten weeks of fine art and more

Artists from across the globe will make the beautiful Sonoran Desert in North Scottsdale home for 10 weeks as they create original pieces of art in what has come to be known as one of Arizona’s best venues for collecting fine art.

The Arizona Fine Art Expo begins Friday, January 12, and runs through Sunday, March 25, from 10am to 6pm daily under the white tents at 26540 North Scottsdale Road, on the southwest corner of Scottsdale and Jomax Roads, next to MacDonald’s Ranch. Season passes cost $10; season passes for seniors and military are $8; and children under 12 are free. Parking is free.

The event features 115 patron-friendly studios within a 44,000-square-foot space, where guests have a rare chance to meet the artists, see them in action, and learn about their passion, inspiration and techniques. Throughout the 10 weeks, artisans will sketch passionately in pencil, charcoal and pastels; sculpt and fire clay; chisel and shape stone; and saw and carve wood sculptures. Artists also will paint in all media; stain and etch gourds; design lost wax casting; solder and weld jewelry; assemble mosaics, blow glass, plus fuse and kiln form glass sculptures. Art is for sale and commissions are welcomed.

New this year, two contemporary glass artists, Gregory Tomb and Anthony Barbano, will conduct glassblowing demonstrations throughout the 10-week show. Tomb will also offer glassblowing and glass fusing classes. More information about the classes will be posted soon. In addition, Scott Shangraw, an acclaimed wood carver from New Mexico, will conduct chainsaw sculpture demonstrations February 3, 17, and 24.

Also new this year, the Expo is introducing chef Giancarlo Stefanutto and owner Glenn Wagner of Sogno Toscano Vineyard of Italy. Chef Giancarlo will demonstrate and share samples of delicious edibles Saturday, January 20 and February 10.

Patrons can also stroll throughout an enhanced two-acre sculpture garden, which will feature nearly 20 stone, metal, glass and mixed media sculptures.

For more details about participating artists or events during the show, call 480.837.7163 or visit www.arizonafineartexpo.com.

Advertisements